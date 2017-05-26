What is the British Pollution Solution?
Cambridge Masks™ are respirators that use military grade filtration technology to filter out nearly 100% of particulate pollution, gases, as well as bacteria and viruses in a fashion friendly mask suitable for the whole family. Cambridge Mask’s™ inner filtration layer is made from a 100% pure activated carbon cloth, which was originally invented by the UK Ministry of Defence. It was extensively developed and has been made into products for use in chemical, biological and nuclear warfare protection. We call this the British Pollution Solution.
Our pollution masks help protect against gas based pollution, such as smells, benzene and formaldehyde, particle pollution such as PM2.5, pollen or smoke and pathogens such as viruses and bacteria. Ideal for cyclists, people in at risk groups for respiratory disease or anyone living in urban environments with high air pollution levels such as China or India.
Cambridge Mask’s™ filtration system, incorporating particulate filtering layers and military grade carbon meets N99 standard of particulate filtration, providing nearly 100% protection from particulate pollution such as PM2.5 and PM0.3, plus protection from residual VOCs and other polluting gases, as well as bacteria and viruses.
We use the best of British technology and design to deliver a mask that’s great for urban residents, cyclists, allergy sufferers and anyone wanting to breath cleaner air. We now sell to schools, hospitals, retailers, embassies and individuals around the globe.
Cambridge Mask’s™ pollution masks come in five different sizes and are suitable adults and children, providing protection against pollution, bacteria and viruses for you and your loved ones in patterns the whole family will love!
BRITISH MADE. MILITARY GRADE.
Cambridge Mask™ masks are N99 tested as opposed to the next level down, N95 and filter out dust, pollution particles such as PM10, PM2.5 and PM0.3 as well as bacteria and viruses using a unique triple layer filtration system. The first layer catches larger pollution particles such as dust and PM10, followed by the Three-Ply Micro Particulate Filter which stops nearly 100% of smaller particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM0.3. The last layer has been developed by UK’s Ministry of Defence and filters out viruses, bacteria and gas pollution such as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), Ozone, Benzathine and Formaldehyde.
Cambridge Mask™ is N99 tested and has been treated with silver, which means it blocks and kills 99.77% of micro particles such as airborne bacteria.
Cambridge Mask’s™ N99 tested filters have been treated with silver to kill and block 99.6% of all viruses.
Pollution clouds contain liquid particles and gases, which are trapped by the particulate layer and fully absorbed by the military carbon layer.
AS FEATURED IN
Our customers