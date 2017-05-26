What is the British Pollution Solution?

Cambridge Masks™ are respirators that use military grade filtration technology to filter out nearly 100% of particulate pollution, gases, as well as bacteria and viruses in a fashion friendly mask suitable for the whole family. Cambridge Mask’s™ inner filtration layer is made from a 100% pure activated carbon cloth, which was originally invented by the UK Ministry of Defence. It was extensively developed and has been made into products for use in chemical, biological and nuclear warfare protection. We call this the British Pollution Solution.

Our pollution masks help protect against gas based pollution, such as smells, benzene and formaldehyde, particle pollution such as PM2.5, pollen or smoke and pathogens such as viruses and bacteria. Ideal for cyclists, people in at risk groups for respiratory disease or anyone living in urban environments with high air pollution levels such as China or India.